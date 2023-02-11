HANNAH EWENS’ SUBSTACK

I’m a writer and the author of Fangirls: Scenes From Modern Music Culture. I write for Rolling Stone, VICE, the Guardian and other places you’ve probably heard of.

I wanted this space to write about music and culture, post BTS and unused portions of interviews with artists, reflect on the work I put out for publications but also to write about the other subjects that I spend my time reading about, thinking about or experiencing: spirituality, personal growth and trying to be a functioning human being. I think music and these subjects intersect a lot and in my mind they’re inseparable.

So here I am, just another writer on the internet doing a substack.

Why should you subscribe to this substack?

