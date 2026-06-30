When I was sent to LA to write my first ever cover story for a magazine, it was almost a disaster. The musician refused to come out of their hotel room at one point. I was shadowing him for a few days (this was the 2010s when journalists still got real access) but he didn’t want a shadow. He’s happy to do it, I kept being told by a PR or manager, I forget which. He’s temperamental, you have to have patience with him, but he will get to it – happily! Sure. Whenever we managed to have snippets of conversation – while buying iced coffees, over Mexican food, or as he called every LA friend with a Wikipedia page to swing by – all I heard was that everything was great. Everything is fucking cool, man. I’m living the life. I’m a rockstar. I have friends everywhere in LA who all want to party and hang whenever I’m in town. I am The Man.

I was only about 23, 24 – my frontal lobe was still developing. But I knew he was hiding a secret. The secret churned away inside him all the time. I sensed it was pink and orange and sickly. It threatened to erupt as he sparingly made eye contact with me or ate his fries or checked his fringe in the mirror or posed for the camera. The secret was the story I was there to tell. At least I thought so.

When I eventually got my interview with him in the final hour, it was with the utmost resistance on his side. I had become his temporary enemy. (How awfully tedious to be lavished with attention and resources so you can be on the cover of a magazine!! Well, he had become my temporary enemy too.) But I prodded and poked, led by a curiosity for what was behind this act, and he started to cry. The material of the secret could finally bubble out of him, onto the concrete and into the pool. It glittened in the sunshine and I could experience it with all my senses for what it was: fear, split loyalties, the weight of responsibility, being successful but not properly famous. A small-town family man living a double life, putting this bullshit version of life in LA on a pedestal. Guilt for thinking it. Guilt for wanting it. Resentment toward his real life, while still loving it and the people in it too. Not that he said exactly that in words, but it was nevertheless communicated plainly.

Since then, the task of interviewing celebrities and artists for a living has taught me a lot about energy. Being aware of energy already came naturally to me, in the way it does for lots of young people. Children are so open and pure they just know the undercurrents of conversations and dynamics between people without effort. Children see the truth, even if the truth is filtered through their limited understanding of the world. They are tiny sages. Little Eye of Saurons. Don’t go to the effort of lying to them. It’s fruitless.

When we grow older, much of what we “sense” about a person’s energy gets rationalised down into a single take on them (“I don’t trust them.” “Good person.” “Bad vibes person.”).



Or we allow our own fortunes and misfortunes to colour how we see them.



Or we are naive enough to fall into the Halo Effect (where one observed positive trait leads us to assume other positive traits about them). Or we are judgemental enough to fall into the Horn Effect (where one negative trait observed sours the way we see them overall).



Whichever way we go about responding to people’s energy, our sensitivities generally get dulled.

For better or worse, I was instinctively drawn to a job that would allow me to strengthen and experiment with this natural ability. Whether it’s Billie Eilish, Patti Smith, Barry Keoghan, PinkPantheress or any of the celebrities and artists I’ve interviewed, they talk to me, and I’ve frequently noticed that the verbal piece is the least important part of the exchange. What’s louder are all the spider-silk-thin layers of perceptible information in the ether between us.

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If I listen with every sense I have, I can pick up impressions of: why they’ve chosen those words, what they’re not saying, why they’re not saying what they’re not saying, what is happening in their life, what situations they may be about to step into, and even what they’re feeling in that exact moment. I pick up on their state and feel it in my body. I assume that almost anyone can do this, if they are open to the possibility of really connecting with the person opposite them. I tend to assume true connection is possible. A conversation can be truth and beauty and light. Why imagine otherwise.

Before I interview someone I make myself as blank as possible. A sheet of paper. A fresh sheet blowing on the line. An empty socket to be plugged into. I inch as close as possible to who they are, what they feel, where they’ve been and where they’re going. All of which is to say, I don’t go in cynically, or in bad faith, or with any other real strategy or plan to execute. In this way I imagine I get an imprint of them.

On a good day, I leave an interview with the feeling of a three-dimensional, lifelike cast of the person. I return home and transcribe the interview, and I know the energy exchange is multiplicious, because on the page there is only the basic record of what I remember happening. It’s the bare bones, a weak structure – the only factual version you can present of the conversation. The encounter in its legal form. But nothing of the other impressions.

A second interview with someone is ideal. You can bring all the invisible impressions to your interviewee and say,

I felt, I thought, I sensed…

…that you believe, you love, you hate, you resent, you wish.

They can respond to your translations of their energy. Usually I am almost right but need some corrections and confirmations. When I am completely wrong, that is fascinating. I mentally go back to our meeting to figure out where I misinterpreted a fragment of invisible material.

On a bad day, I leave an interview drained beyond what seems rational. A husk with nothing left to give. I once dismissed this as me having sacrificed a lot of my own energy to be totally present with the other person. It takes effort to pay close attention. These days I see it as more proof of an exchange having happened and the nature of it. Different people, different energy. We all recognise this. If I had to suggest a pattern for me: the more open the person is to themselves and others, the more in touch with their own true nature, the more I am energised by them. The less exhausting the exchange.

I've always had synaesthesia – that trait musicians started talking about in the 2010s. It means hearing music and seeing colours in my mind’s eye, but it bleeds into people too: I’ll get a colour palette off someone, a number, sometimes a taste. After enough interviews, that sense sharpens into something almost diagnostic. There’s a famous-person energy, an energy specific to people who’ve been through trauma and transmuted it, a genius energy, and an extreme-wealth, billionaire energy.

But none of this is special. We can all do this if we put our mind and our mind’s eye to it. Most of us could be blindfolded and know when someone is lying or that there is more to the story. Don’t you think you could do that? It’s a useful skillset to practice, I think. Why rely on words alone? They’re not saying what they mean and they don’t mean what they say. I feel, I sense, I know otherwise.