Me in the ~harmonic egg.

I read every Christmas gift guide I could this month. They’re great, aren’t they? I judged ideas as basic, and observed which guides showed its creators to be kings of their craft, true inspired minds with quality taste. I wanted to get involved by making a spirituality gift guide but I think it can be hit and miss to try to insert something that could be perceived as make-believe into someone’s life. Unless they’re already praying at the altar of this stuff, they gotta find what speaks to them.

But! Since everyone is now actively considering self-improvement, I thought I’d put together a gift guide for you to buy yourself, a list of suggestions to help shape a 2025 of spiritual growth and healing.

Note: I personally trust and/or have enjoyed all of these practitioners and products. There’s no random shit here.

Chris Corsini’s 2025 tarot forecast and astro calendar

You’ve probably seen Chris Corsini’s videos. I recently went on his Instagram page and I couldn’t believe how many of my acquaintances and ex-colleagues follow him. I love that he provides astrological insight for the deaf community with his ASL commentary.

Anyway, I frequently do his pay-what-you-can workshops and can’t recommend them enough. I’m doing the Capricorn new moon one today and I’m particularly looking forward to his 2025 tarot forecast and astrological calendar. I’ve blocked out a Sunday in January to bury myself in blankets and watch his predictions for Libra (my Sun, Rising, Mercury and Mars).

If you want to purchase it too, there’s a discount ahead of 2025.

A few weeks ago I interviewed Nervous System specialist Ally Wise for a feature and she gave me some great advice about getting out of functional freeze. She has a self-attunement audio toolkit which I’ve been practising with for the last few months. It’s basically a selection of short somatic exercises, which can get you in touch with how your body feels. If you’re hard up for cash right now, she also does a v good free weekly newsletter.

Jungian Spirituality—Vivianne Crowley

I fucking loved this book.

Pinterest recovery and healing boards

OK, I wanted to put something on here that you don’t have to pay for. My favourite platform is Pinterest because I’m a childless milf who loves to look at home furnishings. Over the last couple of years I’ve been using Pinterest to make private boards where I post various prayers, healing tips, psychology stuff, etc so I know that if I need help it’s right there. 10/10 would recommend as a January activity.

Life tools with Dara Dubinet

My new year’s resolution this year is to declutter because I’m naturally a hoarder and messy (note, for my own self-worth: not dirty) person. Dara is all about that. She was YouTubing on the topic back in the day and last year I did her north nodes life tool, which got me refocused on which behaviours I want to try to shift out of. I have the art journaling tool but never got around to starting it, so that’s something I’ll do in 2025. It’s her method of drawing and writing to figure out what’s wrong and to manifest something better.

A reading with Michelle Prentiss

I like figuring out my own astrology. There are so many resources available now (for example, Jessica Lanyadoo’s astrology podcast; older books are the best, by authors like Liz Greene) but each birthday Michelle gives me a year ahead reading and it makes me either excited or suitably prepared for certain upcoming themes. I always remember when she said I’d meet my boyfriend at a specific time and through a certain avenue and it came to pass, much to my disbelief. She’s also a blonde bombshell who lives in Vegas—who else would I trust with such precious information as my birth time?

A Harmonic Egg session

One of the weirdest wellness activities I’ve done in a while. If you want to try something strange and fun, could I point you in the direction of a sacred geometry wooden egg that blasts you with light and sound therapy? The idea is that you set an intention—an answer you want, something you want to heal or an emotion you want to move through—and then during or after the session you get a hit of inspiration. I got through a message that I haven’t quite decoded yet.

If you’re a paid subscriber and would like a personal list of suggestions, email me with the types of things you’re interested in focusing on and amount of money you’d be able to spend and I’ll get back to you - hannahrewens[@]gmail[dot]com